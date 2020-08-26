Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $158.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

