Asante Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 60,157 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,146% compared to the typical volume of 1,853 call options.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.