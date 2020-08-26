Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $330.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of -0.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $118,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at $852,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Artesian Resources by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth $576,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

