Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.87 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.70. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

