Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Argo Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $36.16 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argo Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

