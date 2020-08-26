ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.94 ($16.40).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

