ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 912,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.