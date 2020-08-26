Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares were up 6.7% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Aramark traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 2,784,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,521,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.
In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.
Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)
Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
