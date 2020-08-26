Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares were up 6.7% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Aramark traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 2,784,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,521,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $127,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

