Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Earns “Buy” Rating from National Securities

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQB opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 4,000,000 shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.