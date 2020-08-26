Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $520.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $431.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $499.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $515.14.

Shares of Apple are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.