Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.77 million, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,190 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 508,309 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 171,325 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.