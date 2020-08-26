Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
Shares of ATRS stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.77 million, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,190 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 508,309 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 171,325 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
