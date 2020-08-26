ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO Sells $3,575,236.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $3,575,236.00.

ANGI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.59 and a beta of 2.16.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

