Analyzing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

58.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.66 Surface Oncology $15.36 million 14.55 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -2.84

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -216.21% -119.10% Surface Oncology -70.90% -32.89% -18.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Surface Oncology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 932.61%. Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Surface Oncology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.