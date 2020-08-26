Analyzing Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) & Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncor Energy has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.7% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunoco and Suncor Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.16 $313.00 million $2.27 11.89 Suncor Energy $29.54 billion 0.86 $2.18 billion $2.12 7.84

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Suncor Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Suncor Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% Suncor Energy -17.17% 0.44% 0.20%

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Suncor Energy pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Suncor Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunoco and Suncor Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 3 7 0 2.70 Suncor Energy 0 1 10 0 2.91

Sunoco currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Suncor Energy has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.68%. Given Suncor Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Sunoco.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Sunoco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in Libya and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into various petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers, sales channel, other retail stations, and wholesale customers. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment operates wind power facilities located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario; and engages in marketing, supply, and trading of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

