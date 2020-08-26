Analyzing Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Globus Medical (NASDAQ:GMED)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shockwave Medical and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 Globus Medical 0 3 10 0 2.77

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus price target of $48.29, indicating a potential downside of 19.50%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $60.15, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Globus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Globus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 47.51 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -28.03 Globus Medical $785.37 million 6.83 $155.21 million $1.68 32.64

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43% Globus Medical 11.90% 9.58% 8.79%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Shockwave Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

