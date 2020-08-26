Analyzing HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (OTCMKTS:BBVA)

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

HANG SENG BK LT/S pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares HANG SENG BK LT/S and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG SENG BK LT/S N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.33% 6.32% 0.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HANG SENG BK LT/S and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG SENG BK LT/S $6.85 billion 4.39 $3.17 billion $1.64 9.59 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 0.71 $3.93 billion $0.74 3.96

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than HANG SENG BK LT/S. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANG SENG BK LT/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HANG SENG BK LT/S has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HANG SENG BK LT/S and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG SENG BK LT/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 1 5 4 0 2.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HANG SENG BK LT/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats HANG SENG BK LT/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

