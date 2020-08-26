Analyzing 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -514.48% -113.62% -58.88% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -270.89%

52.7% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molecular Templates and 9 Meters Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $22.27 million 25.19 -$69.42 million ($1.26) -8.92 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$27.05 million N/A N/A

9 Meters Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Templates.

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Molecular Templates and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 0 4 0 3.00 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Molecular Templates currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.83%. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 654.15%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Molecular Templates.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. It has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma. Molecular Templates, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease. The company's pipeline products also includes NM-004, an oral gut restricted immunomodulator and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, both of which are under orphan indication selection. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. owns global rights to its products. The company is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

