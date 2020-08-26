Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) PT at GBX 4,976.55

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,976.55 ($65.03).

NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,998 ($52.24) to GBX 3,522 ($46.02) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded NEXT to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($92.12) to GBX 5,570 ($72.78) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NXT opened at GBX 6,058 ($79.16) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,386.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

