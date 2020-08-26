Analysts Set Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT at $72.67

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

