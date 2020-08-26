Analysts Expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. Meridian Bank reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million.

Several research analysts have commented on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

MRBK stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Meridian Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

