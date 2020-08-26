Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. OptimizeRx posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Wasson acquired 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $450,105. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $4,234,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $19.35 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.