Amino Network (AMIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,784.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Amino Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Amino Network has a market cap of $148,040.68 and $30,784.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.49 or 0.05582592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.