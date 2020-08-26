American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $246.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

