Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,605.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,608.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,518.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,383.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

