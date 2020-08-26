Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $333.29 million, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

