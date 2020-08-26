Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Up 6%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.91. 7,667,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,091,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8,308.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,360 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,026,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $22,651,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

