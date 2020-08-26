Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $33.00 on Monday. Allovir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

In other Allovir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana Brainard acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Allovir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

