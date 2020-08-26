AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by 22.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.