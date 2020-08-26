Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Acumen Capital lowered Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

