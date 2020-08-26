Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $309.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.73.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $289.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.