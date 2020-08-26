Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $350.00. The company traded as high as $276.50 and last traded at $275.38, with a volume of 162876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.80.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

