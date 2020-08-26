Alasdair Cooke Buys 750,000 Shares of Caravel Minerals Ltd (ASX:CVV) Stock

Caravel Minerals Ltd (ASX:CVV) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. Caravel Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of A$0.05 ($0.04).
Caravel Minerals Company Profile
