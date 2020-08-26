Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIAF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Alacer Gold has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Alacer Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alacer Gold in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alacer Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

