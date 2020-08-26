Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete Sells 10,000 Shares

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00.

Shares of ATSG opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.88. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

