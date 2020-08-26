Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 1,150,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter.

KAR opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

