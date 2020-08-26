Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $678,000 Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Black Hills by 31.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 172,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $11,606,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Black Hills stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

