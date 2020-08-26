Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $639,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

