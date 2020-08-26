Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $606,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 111,707 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 182.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $857,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,019.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,241,952 in the last ninety days.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

