Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,940 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Core-Mark worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

