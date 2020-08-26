Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,625 shares of company stock worth $4,650,153. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

