Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 6,975 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 49.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 14.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 737.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 150.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

