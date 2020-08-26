Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $88,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.