Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 145.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.97 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $192.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

