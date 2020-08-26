Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 8,775 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.14% of Arch Coal worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth about $2,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 669.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

ARCH stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

