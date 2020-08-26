Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 12,367 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 115.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

