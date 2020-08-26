Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

