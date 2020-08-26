Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 29,601 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

