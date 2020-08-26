Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 100,652 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,545,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $10,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 290,844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,069,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 133,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 809,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

