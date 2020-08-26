Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by 52.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

