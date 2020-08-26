AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AGEAS/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGEAS/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

AGESY opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AGEAS/S has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

